CNN: Yerevan a most beautiful city where you can skip tourist crowds
July 25, 2019 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital Yerevan has been named one of Europe's 20 most beautiful cities where you can skip huge tourist crowds, according to CNN.
Yerevan's position in the far eastern reaches of Europe means it's easily forgotten by those on the tourist trail, the article says.
"But with a history going back more than 2,800 years, there's a palpable sense of the past here, without the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of regular tourist hotspots," the publication says.
"Its downtown area is a mix of Beaux Arts buildings and hulking, Soviet-era blocks.
"Visitors can take in the fascinating Apostolic Church and learn about the city's history at Erebuni Historical & Archaeological Museum-Reserve, a site that dates back to 782 BCE."
The other 19 destinations also worth visiting are Orange (France), Norwich (England), Aarhus (Denmark), Antwerp (Belgium), The Hague (Netherlands), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Pristina (Kosovo), Malmo (Sweden), Aberdeen (Scotland), Bern (Switzerland), Wroclaw (Poland), Tbilisi (Georgia), Minsk (Belarus), Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Debrecen (Hungary), Ankara (Turkey), Plovdiv (Bulgaria), Trondheim (Norway) and Turin (Italy).
