Passenger detained after false bomb threat at Armenia airport
September 9, 2019 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A passenger of a Moscow-bound S7 Airlines flight declared during boarding at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport on Monday, September 9 that there was a bomb in their hand luggage. The person made no demands though, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia reveals.
The incident was immediately reported to the Aviation Security Service of the airport and the police.
After receiving the message, the security service isolated the passenger, whose hand luggage was taken under control. The passengers on board were disembarked, and a complete inspection of the passengers themselves, their hand luggage, baggage and aircraft was carried out.
During the inspection, no objects, materials and equipment prohibited for transportation by plane were found.
The passenger was transferred to the police department of the Zvartnots airport, an investigation is underway.
