Teens from Georgia, Armenia's Aragatsotn visit VivaCell-MTS HQ

PanARMENIAN.Net - Teenagers from Georgia who arrived in Armenia on a field trip, and their peers from Aragatsotn province were hosted at VivaCell-MTS. The company's culture management and customer care are a success story for the Armenian youth living outside the country. For more than 10 years VivaCell-MTS has been sharing its experience to support young people in identifying the features of the sphere and imagine the skills one wishes to engage in management.

Yet another group on a visit to the headquarters of the company got acquainted with the work of its departments, toured at the call center and a number of service centers. At the end of the tour, the young people met with VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got answers to all the questions they had prepared. The guests were particularly curious about the tools applied in managing the company while keeping it a healthy business, acting in a competitive environment, coming up with flexible ideas, succeeding and continuously maintaining a leading position.

“You are at an age when everything around you, including all sorts of information, can leave tangible imprints in your inner world. This can determine your future. Preferences help you choose your future profession. I think informative meetings like this one will be helpful in your professional orientation. Whatever you choose in the future, do not be afraid to make mistakes, try to be consistent, responsible, hardworking and brave. These features will help you succeed,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The young people also learnt about the marketing tools VivaCell-MTS applies in stimulating innovation. The meeting was accompanied by a warm conversation and an interactive Q/A.