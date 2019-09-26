Armenian lifter sets new record to become world champion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on Wednesday, September 26 set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships, currently underway in Thailand.

In 2014 Martirosyan competed at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics winning a gold medal in the +85 kg category.

He competed for Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the men's 105 kg competition

The two time European Champion competed in the 105 kg category until 2018 and 109 kg starting in 2018 after the International Weightlifting Federation reorganized the categories.