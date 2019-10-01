Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks due to injury
October 1, 2019 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a groin injury and will be out for three weeks, AS Roma said in a Facebook post Tuesday, October 1.
Mkhitaryan’s will thus be unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international fixtures, namely the match against Finland on October 15.
The playmaker suffered the injury during a match between AS Roma and Lecce on Sunday during which he assisted a goal for Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.
Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.
