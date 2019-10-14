Armenian NA among Independent's most beautiful parliament buildings

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Independent has included the building of the Armenian parliament in its list of the world’s 10 most beautiful seats of legislative assemblies.

John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator, has compiled the ranking from a Twitter thread by activist and "elections nerd" Allan Faulds, whogathered all the buildings housing the lower house of parliament of all 193 countries of the world.

"Love a bit of symmetry, the contrast between the grey bricks of the ground floor and the yellow-gold of upper floors is great, grounds look lovely, mild University Campus vibe but overall nice job Armenia," Faulds said.

The Independent itself described the building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."

Parliament buildings Hungary, Romania, Trinidad and Tobago, Angola, the United States, India, Canada, Seychelles and Bhutan were also featured in Rentoul's favorites.