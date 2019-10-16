Police chase ends in death of Armenian officer; Suspect in custody

PanARMENIAN.Net - A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of Wednesday, October 16.

Two police officers -- one declared dead with a gunshot wound in the left arm, and the other with a bleeding head injury -- were taken to a hospital in Yerevan.

According to investigators, the officers had earlier noticed two men who had fled upon seeing the police car.

After a short chase, the policemen had managed to catch them both, who then had attempted to escape again, during which one of the men had snatched the handgun off the belt of one of the officers, hit the first policemen in the head and shot the second in the arm. The latter died as a result.

Both the suspect and his companion have already been found and taken into custody.

In investigation into the details of the incident is currently underway.