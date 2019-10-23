VivaCell-MTS sums up week-long contest at new service center

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has reopened its service center in the town of Martuni, Gegharquniq province, which will now welcome visitors at Myasnikyan 29, from Monday till Friday (09:00 – 20:00), as well as on Saturdays (09:00 -18:00). The newly opened service center hosted the round-up event for My Martuni contest, which was launched on October 7 on VivaCell-MTS’s official Facebook page.

All the rules of the week-long contest were announced beforehand. According to the requirements anyone willing to participate could post a photograph shot next to any landmark in Martuni on one’s profile using “My Martuni” frame by VivaCell-MTS. The deadline for posting was October 14 at 18:00. One of the mandatory rules required that the user was permanently registered in Martuni, and the other one required physical presence at the service center in the course of the winner selection process.

“This time we decided to have a contest along with reopening with combining the love for native town and the modern technologies. Our congratulations go to randomly selected winners and the three most creative persons from Martuni. Love your native land,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The randomly selected winner Syuzanna Avetisyan got an “Honor 8X” smartphone as a gift. VivaCell-MTS also set small encouragement prizes to boost creativity for three more participants: Sevak Sahakyan, Armin Manukyan and Artash Karapetyan. They were selected by the Company and got power banks and branded souvenirs.

The new service center is equipped to meet the contemporary requirements that will best serve to both subscribers and employees. Existence of a service center is important for both employees as well as subscribers in Martuni and adjacent communities.

In the course of its 15 years of operation VivaCell-MTS has paid particular importance to customer satisfaction. Modernization of the service center is yet another expression of that commitment. Currently VivaCell-MTS has 77 service centers across Armenia.