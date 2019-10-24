VivaCell-MTS supports Yerevan-hosted int'l environmental festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - A press conference dedicated to the 9th SunChild International Environmental Festival has revealed exciting details about events expected within the festival.

The press conference featured VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, World Vision Armenia Country Director Zhirayr Edilyan, Founder of SunChild International Environmental Festival Ruben Khachatryan, Director of SunChild 9th International Environmental Festival Sona Kalantaryan, and Films’ Coordinator Varvara Hovhannisyan.

The press conference presented the agenda of the “SunChild” 9th International Environmental Festival and information about the films included in the screening progrma. The festival's founder Ruben Khachatryan spoke about the idea of establishing the festival and its importance, and VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, a company, which has been a permanent supporter of the festival, talked about the reasons why VivaCell-MTS supports the environmental festival, and the importance of the private enterprises’ support the development of nature conservation.

"It is hard to overestimate the importance of the “SunChild” Festival. It has been established over the years, and it’s evolving more and more, becoming more participatory, more beloved and more influential in raising the awareness about the nature conservation. It is heartwarming that the festival is popular, especially among young people. It is a very important platform for rooting our caring attitude towards the nature as a core value,” said Yirikian.

Edilyan, the Director of World Vision Armenia & FPWC’s partner emphasized the importance of moving the Festival to regions making it accessible for remote communities. “People living in regions & communities also had the chance to participate in the Festival. Last year during the Festival, the films were screened all over Vayots Dzor region, that activated the rural life and involved local people from communities as well. We recorded more than 3000 visitors during the festival, and moreover, schoolchildren from 15 communities learned how to film the environmental issues in their communities and were included in the eco- clubs of Sunchild”.

The SunChild International Environmental Festival is held in Yerevan from the 22 to 25 October.