Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Championships
October 25, 2019 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lifter Karen Avagyan (89 kg weight class) won gold at the 2019 European U20 Championships, currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.
Avagyan lifted a total of 364kg above his head to take the lead.
Ara Aghanyan, also from the Armenian national team, snatched solver in the same category after raising 358 kg above his head.
Liana Gyurjyan had earlier secured a medal in the women’s 81 kg event, while Rafik Harutyunyan, also 81kg, had taken bronze in the men’s competition.
Top stories
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Marcos Pizzelli has reminisced about the eleven years he spent with the team, saying that he feels good in Armenia.
Armenian athlete Artur Tovmasyan has reached the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships men’s finals.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Russian soldier shoots dead eight fellow servicemen They say the soldier - who has been detained - might have been suffering from mental health problems.
Jeff Bezos no longer the richest person in the world Bezos became the richest man in the world in 2018 and the first centibillionaire to ever appear on the The Forbes 400.
Office workers could have hunched backs, varicose veins in 20 years (video) A doll shows how office workers could look with a permanently hunched back, protruding stomach and varicose veins.
Syrian army scores advance in Latakia: report The Syrian army managed to capture some hilltops south of Kabani after engaging in a fierce battle with the militants.