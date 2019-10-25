Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lifter Karen Avagyan (89 kg weight class) won gold at the 2019 European U20 Championships, currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.

Avagyan lifted a total of 364kg above his head to take the lead.

Ara Aghanyan, also from the Armenian national team, snatched solver in the same category after raising 358 kg above his head.

Liana Gyurjyan had earlier secured a medal in the women’s 81 kg event, while Rafik Harutyunyan, also 81kg, had taken bronze in the men’s competition.