Armenian lifters won 11 medals at European U20 & U23 Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifters have won a total of 11 medals at the European Junior (U20) & Under 23 Championships, held in Bucharest, Romania on October 17-27.

The Under 20 events saw successful performances by Liana Gyurjyan (81 kg), Karen Avagyan (89kg), Arpine Dalalyan (+87kg) and Varazdat Lalayan, who were all named champions in their respective categories.

Rafik Harutyunyan (81kg), meanwhile, snatched a bronze medal.

Also among the juniors, Monte Mkhitaryan (55kg) won a gold medal in the snatch event of the championships, while Karen Margaryan (81kg) and Yasha Minasyan (102kg) took a bronze medal each only in the snatch and clean and jerk exercises, respectively.

In the Under 23 competitions, Hakob Mkrtchyan (89kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102kg) and Simon Martirosyan (+109kg) became European champions, while Tatev Hakobyan (87kg) and Davit Hovhannisyan (89kg) won silver and bronze, respectively.

21 lifters had departed for Bucharest to compete in the Championships.