Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian border villages

October 30, 2019 - 13:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military opened fire towards the Armenian border villages in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

“The rival fired towards several villages and military positions of Tavush province early in the morning,” Hovhannisyan said.

“Retaliatory fire silenced the rival. No casualties were reported on the Armenian side.”

Azerbaijani troops stationed in Nakhijevan opened fire towards the Armenian village of Yelpin in mid-July. Though large-caliber weapons were not used, a bullet damaged the roof of a village resident.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

