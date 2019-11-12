Marcos Pizzelli end career in Armenian national squad
November 12, 2019 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has ended his career in the Armenian national football team after 11 years with the squad, the 35-year-old midfielder told Topsports.am.
“I have already notified the football federation that I am no longer playing in the national team,” Pizzelli said.
“I am in good shape now, I have completely recovered from the injury I had, I feel good.”
Pizzelli also revealed that he has left Kazakhstan’s Aktobe and is now a free agent, open for more opportunities.
The Brazilian player said he sees some progress in the performance of the national squad but that “it is still far from being superior.”
Pizzelli had been playing for the Armenia side since 2008, when he received Armenian citizenship.
