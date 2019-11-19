Armenia approves visa facilitation with Denmark

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Tuesday, November 19 unanimously approved a draft law on visa facilitation between Armenia and Denmark.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts introduced the draft law in the parliament.

Adonts said Denmark did not sign the 2012 agreement on visa facilitation between Armenia and the European Union.

The sides agreed back then to ink a bilateral agreement on facilitation of short-term visas between Armenia and Denmark.