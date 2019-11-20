Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is "not a tourist" in Roma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he has not arrived in Rome to be a tourist but has joined the Italian side to help them "achieve something."

The player explained how he is settling in well at Rome, because the Italian culture is similar to what he is used to back home in Armenia.

The playmaker, 30, is closing in on a first-team return after overcoming a recent injury, and told Four Four Two how eager he is to make a real impact with the Giallorossi.

“It’s great [here]. The club and the city have so much history,” Mkhitaryan told the British football magazine, according to Roma's official website.

“The weather is similar to Armenia’s, where we have 300 days of sun, and the Italian people are a bit similar to Armenians – funny, ironic, with a similar mentality. So I’m feeling good.

“But of course I’m not here to be a tourist. I’m here to help Roma achieve something.”