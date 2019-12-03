Hoffenheim launches Sargis Adamyan shirt giveaway in Armenian
December 3, 2019 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - TSG Hoffenheim has made an Armenian-language Facebook post to announce a competition for fans in and outside Armenia.
The club thanked the fans for their support and revealed that striker Sargis Adamyan has prepared a gift for them.
Users should like and share Adamyan's picture on Hoffenheim's social media page to enter the contest of winning an autographed shirt belonging to the Armenia international.
Adamyan signed a three-year contract with Bundesliga club on May 14, 2019. He also plays for the national Armenian squad.
The striker scored a double against Bayern Munich in Bundesliga in October and was recognized as Man of the Match.
