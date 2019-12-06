Yerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to work
December 6, 2019 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A member of the ruling My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council on Friday, December 6.
When the Councilwoman entered the sessions hall, other legislators and mayor Hayk Marutyan began to applaud.
“I would like to say a special hello to the baby who is attending the session with us,” Marutyan said.
Vardanyan later explained her decision to bring her child to work as a way to encourage and empower other working mothers.
