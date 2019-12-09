Russia banned from all int'l sport for 4 years over doping failures
December 9, 2019 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have issued Russia with a four-year blanket ban from international sporting competition, meaning the country will not be able to compete at the World Cup or either of the next two Olympic games, The Mail Online says.
Expert advisers had been urged to take a hard line with their punishment following ongoing doping allegations, and a lengthy ban has now been dished out.
Russia will have 21 days to appeal the huge ban, meaning the legal fallout from the decision is likely to continue over the coming months.
The International Olympic Committee have said they would be willing to allow Russian athletes who can prove they are clean to compete under a neutral flag, as at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
The news will come as a huge blow to the football team, though, who hosted the last World Cup in 2018 and made it to the quarter-finals, knocking Spain out along the way.
Russia had been braced for serious sanctions after a joint statement from WADA's influential athletes' committee urged tough steps to tackle the problem of doping.
Top stories
After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
The team dropped to the 99th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.
Another return is on-loan striker Nikola Kalinic, who has been out of play since mid-October.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Turkey: Next Armenian patriarch will be elected on Dec. 11 Some 102 delegates chosen in the election will choose the next head of the church in upcoming elections.
Saudi restaurants no longer need separate entrances for men, women The move is part of a series of measures to loosen strict social rules as part of a drive to modernize the kingdom.
Turkey says deported 11 French terrorist suspects Ankara has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who traveled to the Middle East to fight.
52% of adult men in Armenia are smokers: official According to the Deputy Minister, many non-smokers are affected by secondary smoke both at home and at work.