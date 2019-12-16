Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets goal to help Roma beat SPAL
December 16, 2019 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in Roma's 3-1 victory against Serie A’s bottom side SPAL on Sunday, December 15, Reuters reports.
Roma launched a second-half comeback to beat SPAL at the Stadio Olimpico and move into the top four.
Andrea Petagna’s penalty gave the visitors a shock lead late in the first half but goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti and Mkhitaryan turned the game on its head after the break.
Roma move above Cagliari into fourth on 32 points, but the Sardinian side (29) will move ahead of them again if they beat third-placed Lazio (33) on Monday evening.
SPAL are without a league win in nine matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points, six adrift of safety.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Roma are hoping to get Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan for "Belgian or Polish prices" in summer 2020.
After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Two standard alcoholic drinks a day "no longer safe" Adults should have “no more than 10 standard drinks per week” to reduce the health risks from alcohol.
Vaping damages lungs, but is still safer than smoking – study While e-cigarettes contain and produce fewer known cancer-causing toxins than cigarettes, that’s not the only factor at play.
Pashinyan: New Wizz Air routes set to boost tourist flow to Armenia "This is an important development, set to help increase the number of tourists coming to Armenia in 2020," he said.
Wizz Air will be flying from Armenia to Vienna, Vilnius The budget carrier has already updated information on their official website to reveal new destinations from Yerevan.