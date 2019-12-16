Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets goal to help Roma beat SPAL

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in Roma's 3-1 victory against Serie A’s bottom side SPAL on Sunday, December 15, Reuters reports.

Roma launched a second-half comeback to beat SPAL at the Stadio Olimpico and move into the top four.

Andrea Petagna’s penalty gave the visitors a shock lead late in the first half but goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti and Mkhitaryan turned the game on its head after the break.

Roma move above Cagliari into fourth on 32 points, but the Sardinian side (29) will move ahead of them again if they beat third-placed Lazio (33) on Monday evening.

SPAL are without a league win in nine matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points, six adrift of safety.