Armenian mafia arranged tennis match-fixing in 7 countries
December 17, 2019 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An investigation is currently probing a match-fixing scandal across seven countries, which involves the Armenian mafia.
According to major German news outlets ZDF and Welt, the investigation is based around an unnamed player who has three ATP titles to his name and is currently among the top 30 in the ATP rankings.
The statement given by Eric Bisschop, the deputy prosecutor of Belgium, suggests that a large-scale match-fixing operation has been going on for years, involving a large number of tennis players from seven European countries.
As per Bisschop, the players have been involved with Armenian mafia, which paid them to lose matches on which they bet millions of dollars.
“This is about the network of an Armenian betting mafia that has spread across seven countries in Europe,” said Bisschop.
The year-long investigation concluded that at least 135 players have received money from the betting syndicate.
