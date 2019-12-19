Armenia poverty rate down to 23.5%

Armenia poverty rate down to 23.5%
December 19, 2019 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Poverty has been steadily decreasing in Armenia since 2010, reaching 23.5% in 2018, information published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia reveals.

Extreme poverty remains pretty low, the Committee says, with each person in the category consuming products and services worth less than $1.9 per day.

Shirak is the country’s poorest province with a poverty rate of 42.2 %, followed by Lori (29.4%) and Tavush (29.4%).

The report also says that poverty rate among females is slightly higher than among males.

 Top stories
IRI: 55% of Armenians say would to vote for ruling partyIRI: 55% of Armenians say would to vote for ruling party
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Armenia leaders visit Genocide memorialArmenia leaders visit Genocide memorial
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
Yerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to workYerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to work
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
Condé Nast Traveler names Armenia a top destination for 2020Condé Nast Traveler names Armenia a top destination for 2020
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games
Armenian Defense Minister traveling to Moscow
Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched
Ryanair announces intention to fly to Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Breast cancer survivors "face other health risks after treatment" Researchers found that breast cancer and other cancers are the most common cause of death for the first decade.
EU provides €5,1 million grant support for Armenia's road safety Armenia and the European Investment Bank signed a Nighbourhood Investment Platform Grant Agreement.
Alzheimer's study shows promise in protecting brain from tau Tau, like amyloid protein, is another substance that builds up in Alzheimer's disease and damages brain cells.
Russia testing SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets that are set to be delivered to Armenia in the near future are ready.