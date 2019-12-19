Armenia poverty rate down to 23.5%
December 19, 2019 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Poverty has been steadily decreasing in Armenia since 2010, reaching 23.5% in 2018, information published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia reveals.
Extreme poverty remains pretty low, the Committee says, with each person in the category consuming products and services worth less than $1.9 per day.
Shirak is the country’s poorest province with a poverty rate of 42.2 %, followed by Lori (29.4%) and Tavush (29.4%).
The report also says that poverty rate among females is slightly higher than among males.
Top stories
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Partner news
Latest news
Breast cancer survivors "face other health risks after treatment" Researchers found that breast cancer and other cancers are the most common cause of death for the first decade.
EU provides €5,1 million grant support for Armenia's road safety Armenia and the European Investment Bank signed a Nighbourhood Investment Platform Grant Agreement.
Alzheimer's study shows promise in protecting brain from tau Tau, like amyloid protein, is another substance that builds up in Alzheimer's disease and damages brain cells.
Russia testing SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets that are set to be delivered to Armenia in the near future are ready.