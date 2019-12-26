BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD in December 2016 is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s, according to the BBC.

"Mkhitaryan's Manchester United career was largely uneventful but the Armenian will forever be remembered at Old Trafford for a piece of skill that left Jose Mourinho praising "the beauty of football"," says the article.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross was behind Mkhitaryan but the midfielder rapidly readjusted, arcing his foot to send a barely believable backheel looping past Jordan Pickford.

"It was a strike never to be repeated - at least not until Olivier Giroud scored an even better version just five days later."

In 2019, Mkhitaryan, an Arsenal midfielder, joined Serie A club Roma on a season-long loan deal.