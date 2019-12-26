BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s
December 26, 2019 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD in December 2016 is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s, according to the BBC.
"Mkhitaryan's Manchester United career was largely uneventful but the Armenian will forever be remembered at Old Trafford for a piece of skill that left Jose Mourinho praising "the beauty of football"," says the article.
"Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross was behind Mkhitaryan but the midfielder rapidly readjusted, arcing his foot to send a barely believable backheel looping past Jordan Pickford.
"It was a strike never to be repeated - at least not until Olivier Giroud scored an even better version just five days later."
In 2019, Mkhitaryan, an Arsenal midfielder, joined Serie A club Roma on a season-long loan deal.
Top stories
Armenia have remained in the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation recently.
The year-long investigation concluded that at least 135 players have received money from the betting syndicate.
Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Roma are hoping to get Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan for "Belgian or Polish prices" in summer 2020.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iraq President submits resignation to Parliament Iraqi President Barham Saleh offered to resign as weeks of deadly anti-government protests show no sign of abating.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia sums up Youth Empowered 2019 The company summarized the results of its Youth Empowered 2019 program at an event at the CCHBCA premises.
Period of prudence in Armenia–Russia relations is over: lawmaker The period of prudence in relations between Armenia and Russia is over, Ruben Rubinyan has said.
Chief of General Staff: Armenia building up Nakhijevan frontline The Armenian side is better equipping and sending more weapons to military posts near Nakhijevan.