Russian Su-30 jets reach Armenia (video)

Russian Su-30 jets reach Armenia
 December 27, 2019 - 12:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft have already reached Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

Pashinyan shared a video and described the supermaneuverable jets as "the most important acquisition" of the year.

On Thursday, "a large batch" of modern Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems recently shipped to Armenia were unveiled.

The Prime Minister broke the news and said that the OSA-AK systems and the latest acquisitions make Armenia's air borders impregnable.

Russia has also delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems.

