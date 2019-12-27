Russian Su-30 jets reach Armenia (video)
December 27, 2019 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft have already reached Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Pashinyan shared a video and described the supermaneuverable jets as "the most important acquisition" of the year.
On Thursday, "a large batch" of modern Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems recently shipped to Armenia were unveiled.
The Prime Minister broke the news and said that the OSA-AK systems and the latest acquisitions make Armenia's air borders impregnable.
Russia has also delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems.
Top stories
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers 10 flights to 60 European cities for a fixed fare.
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian youth climate activist Arshak Makichyan released from prison The 25-year-old violinist began his solo strike on Fridays after being inspired by Greta Thunberg.
Armenian army equipped with "large batch" of Osa-AK missile systems The army has been equipped with "a large batch" of modern Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems.
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Armenian-American community to be featured at Live on Green Festival ANCA-WR, a number of community groups, artists, and authors will host the “Hope and Survival: The Armenian Story” pavilion.