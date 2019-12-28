Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan
December 28, 2019 - 12:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, December 28 returned to AC Milan on a six-month contract promising to help rescue the struggling Serie A side's season.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," the 38-year-old said on the club's website.

"I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen."

This will mark the Swede's second stint with AC Milan, seven years after he left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

He played at San Siro from 2010 to 2012 scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances and helping the former European giants win their 18th and last Serie A title in 2011.

But he faces a stiff challenge with the club in 11th in Serie A and reeling from a 5-0 defeat by Atalanta, their heaviest loss in 21 years.

"The club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one," Milan said in a statement.

The six-month deal is reported to be worth in the region of 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports.

