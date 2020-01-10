Armenia to go ahead with Tehran route; Yerevan-Erbil flight canceled
January 10, 2020 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UR Airlines has canceled a flight from Yerevan, Armenia to Erbil, Iraq, scheduled on January 12, the Civil Aviation Committee reveals.
Armenia Airways, meanwhile, will fly from Yerevan to the Iranian capital, Tehran, on January 10.
The aviation authority had earlier said that Armenia will continue flying to Iran and will not avoid the Islamic Republic’s airspace.
Commercial airlines like AirFrance, Lufthansa and Quantas, on Wednesday, January 8 rerouted flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
