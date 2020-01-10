Armenia to go ahead with Tehran route; Yerevan-Erbil flight canceled

Armenia to go ahead with Tehran route; Yerevan-Erbil flight canceled
January 10, 2020 - 12:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - UR Airlines has canceled a flight from Yerevan, Armenia to Erbil, Iraq, scheduled on January 12, the Civil Aviation Committee reveals.

Armenia Airways, meanwhile, will fly from Yerevan to the Iranian capital, Tehran, on January 10.

The aviation authority had earlier said that Armenia will continue flying to Iran and will not avoid the Islamic Republic’s airspace.

Commercial airlines like AirFrance, Lufthansa and Quantas, on Wednesday, January 8 rerouted flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

 Top stories
SPAR International opens first store in ArmeniaSPAR International opens first store in Armenia
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Armenia ex-President's nephew detainedArmenia ex-President's nephew detained
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Austrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight PassAustrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight Pass
Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers 10 flights to 60 European cities for a fixed fare.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Volunteering to provide people with safe housing underway in villages
Forbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wine
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX in internal communications An employee asks another: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t”.
Iran denies missile hit Ukrainian plane, calls on West to share data “What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.
Armenia: Beeline wants to sell shares to Ucom Under the law on electronic communications, the public services watchdog should approve or reject the deal.