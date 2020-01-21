Armenian athletes make it to UWW strongest wrestlers' rankings

Armenian athletes make it to UWW strongest wrestlers' rankings
January 21, 2020 - 14:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United World Wrestling (UWW) has recently updated their world rankings, and Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan is the second in men's 97 kg category of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Aleksanyan was the top performer in his category in 2018.

Maksim Manukyan, another Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler and a top performer, has now slipped to the 11th spot.

Also included in the list of best Greco-Roman wrestlers are Slavik Galstyan (63kg, 4th spot), Malkhas Amoyan (72kg, 7th spot) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg, 5th spot).

In freestyle wrestling, Grigor Grigoryan (79 kg) is on the 7th spot.

Related issues:
Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan wins 1st prize at French Grand Prix
 Top stories
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfortMkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victoryLevon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010sBBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for January 21, 2020
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
No Passport Required eat with, learn from LA's Armenian community In the episode, Marcus gets to know the people preserving and growing Armenian food culture in LA.
Armenian cosmic ray station the focus of New York Times article “The buildings and the instruments at Aragats remain, like ghost ships in the cosmic rain,” the article says.
WHO: Quitting smoking a month before surgery benefits patients Every tobacco-free week after 4 weeks improves health outcomes by 19%, due to improved blood flow.
Russia delivered 120 missiles for S-400s to Turkey: media Russia has also delivered auxiliary equipment, spare parts and tools, an unnamed source was quoted as saying.