Armenian athletes make it to UWW strongest wrestlers' rankings

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United World Wrestling (UWW) has recently updated their world rankings, and Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan is the second in men's 97 kg category of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Aleksanyan was the top performer in his category in 2018.

Maksim Manukyan, another Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler and a top performer, has now slipped to the 11th spot.

Also included in the list of best Greco-Roman wrestlers are Slavik Galstyan (63kg, 4th spot), Malkhas Amoyan (72kg, 7th spot) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg, 5th spot).

In freestyle wrestling, Grigor Grigoryan (79 kg) is on the 7th spot.