Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title
January 22, 2020 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan has been nominated for the title of the Lifter of the Year 2019 by the International Weightlifting Federation.
Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships in Thailand in September 2019.
In 2014 Martirosyan competed at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics winning a gold medal in the +85 kg category.
He competed for Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the men's 105 kg competition
The two time European Champion competed in the 105 kg category until 2018 and 109 kg starting in 2018 after the International Weightlifting Federation reorganized the categories.
Four lifters from North Korea, China and Georgia are also running for the best lifter’s title.
