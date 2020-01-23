Police negotiating with gunman inside Armenia business center

PanARMENIAN.Net - The police are negotiating the surrender of an armed man who fired shots inside a business center in Yerevan, Armenia, the police said in a Facebook post.

Spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said the situation is currently stable and manageable at Erebuni Plaza.

According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported so far.

The chief of police himself is negotiation with the shooter, Aharonyan said promising to provide more details later.