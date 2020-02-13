Two Armenian wrestlers crowned European champions
February 13, 2020 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia won two gold medals at the European Wrestling Championships in Rome, after Greco-Roman wrestlers Gevorg Gharibyan and Artur Aleksanyan claimed the 60 and 98 kilograms titles, respectively.
In their final bouts, Gharibyan edged Turkey’s Kerem Kamal, while Aleksanyan defeated Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili on Wednesday, February 12.
Aleksanyan is now a five-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020), as well as an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), and a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017).
The bronze medals of the 67kg event went to Armenia’s Karen Aslanyan and Lithuania’s Kristupas Šleiva.
Another Armenian, Karapet Chalyan had earlier won bronze too in the 77 kilograms category.
