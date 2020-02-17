Armenian freestyle wrestler claims bronze at European Championships
February 17, 2020 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia won bronze at the European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Sunday, February 16.
Harutyunyan defeated the Greek wrestler Georgios Pilidis in the 61 kilograms event to secure the third spot.
Towards the end of the bout, Pilidis suffered a knee injury which Harutyunyan couldn’t help but notice.
Keeping to the rules of fair competition, the Armenian stopped putting pressure on his opponent and offered his help instead.
Earlier, Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers Gevorg Gharibyan and Artur Aleksanyan had claimed the 60 and 98 kilograms titles, respectively, while Karen Aslanyan (67 kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77 lg) had won bronze medals.
