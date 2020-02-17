Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, February 17 hosted consultations on the circumstances and causes of recent deaths in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense David Tonoyan, Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan, other officials from the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies were attending the meeting.

Officials in charge reported on the course of criminal proceedings initiated on some of the deaths.

Pashinyan said he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to criminal subculture in the Armed Forces.

He also stressed the need for taking consistent measures to significantly increase the level of discipline in the army.

13 soldiers have died in the Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh armies since the beginning of the year.

The Standing Committees on Human Rights and Security of the Armenian National Assembly will hold a closed-door meeting on the matter with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on Tuesday.