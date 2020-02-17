Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army
February 17, 2020 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, February 17 hosted consultations on the circumstances and causes of recent deaths in the Armenian Armed Forces.
Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense David Tonoyan, Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan, other officials from the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies were attending the meeting.
Officials in charge reported on the course of criminal proceedings initiated on some of the deaths.
Pashinyan said he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to criminal subculture in the Armed Forces.
He also stressed the need for taking consistent measures to significantly increase the level of discipline in the army.
13 soldiers have died in the Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh armies since the beginning of the year.
The Standing Committees on Human Rights and Security of the Armenian National Assembly will hold a closed-door meeting on the matter with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on Tuesday.
Top stories
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Tonoyan said ammunition necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
Partner news
Latest news
SpaceX set to launch 60 new Starlink internet satellites into space The first stage booster for the Starlink mission is serial number B1056. The flight will be the core’s fourth mission.
Hong Kong men stole 600 toilet paper rolls amid coronavirus Early February 17 morning, a delivery worker was transporting goods to a supermarket in the city's Mong Kok district.
Coronavirus: China tells Hubei residents to to stay at home China has tightened restrictions on movement in Hubei province as it continues to battle the coronavirus.
Test measures immune response to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis The simple blood test that measures the body's own immune response to improve diagnosis of ovarian cancer.