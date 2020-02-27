Football star Alessandro Del Piero visiting Yerevan
February 27, 2020 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian football star Alessandro Del Piero is visiting Armenia, according to a story he posted on Instagram.
"Good Morning, Yerevan," Del Piero captioned the picture of Yerevan with Mount Ararat in the background.
Del Piero has represented the Italian national team at three FIFA World Cups and four UEFA European Football Championships, most notably winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and reaching the final of UEFA Euro 2000 with Italy.
He played as a forward for Padova, Juventus, Sydney FC and Delhi Dynamos throughout his career.
Del Piero arrived in Yerevan to obtain Russian visa The legendary Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero has arrived in Armenia to obtain a Russian visa.
