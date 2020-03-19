Armenia: Nurse treating coronavirus patients tests positive

PanARMENIAN.Net - A nurse working at an Armenian hospital where most coronavirus cases are receiving inpatient treatment has tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook Thursday, March 19.

The nurse has been hospitalized, she is in a satisfactory condition and doesn't have pneumonia, the Minister said.

Healthcare professionals working at Nork Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital are one of the most at-risk demographics and are constantly exposed to people carrying the virus.

Torosyan said earlier that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 122 overall.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.