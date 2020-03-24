Armenia set to restrict people's movement to curb coronavirus spread

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is going to impose restrictions on movement inside the country for seven days in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Tuesday, March 23.

Avinyan, who is also serving as the country’s Commandant throughout the one-month state of emergency, said they are going to try to maintain self-isolation measures as much as possible.

The Commandant’s Office, he said, will introduce new mechanisms to restrict the movement of citizens across Armenia as much as possible, and will also urge pepople to remain self-isolated.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that more strict measures will be taken, revealing that restaurants and cafes will be shut down across the country, certain construction sites, textile and light industry plants will be closed for a week beginning from Tuesday.

The country had earlier closed shopping malls, bars, night clubs, dance clubs and movie theaters, as well as betting offices and casinos.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 235 as of Tuesday, March 23.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.