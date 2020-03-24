Armenia set to restrict people's movement to curb coronavirus spread
March 24, 2020 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is going to impose restrictions on movement inside the country for seven days in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Tuesday, March 23.
Avinyan, who is also serving as the country’s Commandant throughout the one-month state of emergency, said they are going to try to maintain self-isolation measures as much as possible.
The Commandant’s Office, he said, will introduce new mechanisms to restrict the movement of citizens across Armenia as much as possible, and will also urge pepople to remain self-isolated.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that more strict measures will be taken, revealing that restaurants and cafes will be shut down across the country, certain construction sites, textile and light industry plants will be closed for a week beginning from Tuesday.
The country had earlier closed shopping malls, bars, night clubs, dance clubs and movie theaters, as well as betting offices and casinos.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 235 as of Tuesday, March 23.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19 pandemic: Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 The IOC made the decision after Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe asked members to postpone the games.
Microsoft emerges as sole $1tn U.S. company after stocks crash Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet all had market capitalizations in excess of $1 trillion as recently as last month․
Foreign Minister: Armenia supports UN call for global ceasefire António Guterres had called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity.
System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian says he envies Metallica System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has talked about the American heavy metal band Metallica․