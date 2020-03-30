Armenia prevents sabotage attempt by Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on Monday, March 30 evening, the Armenian Defense Ministry has said.

The Armenian military, however, managed to throw the rival back to their positions. Two Armenian troops were slightly injured in the process.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards two Armenian border villages, wounding a school-age child who was standing in the balcony at that moment. The child was immediately hospitalized and is currently undergoing surgery.

The Defense Ministry said the Armenian side will take retaliatory measures to stabilize the situation on the border and restrain the rival's troops, with all responsibility for the consequences resting with the Azerbaijani authorities.