Armenia suspends public transport to combat coronavirus outbreak
April 1, 2020 - 12:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has extended the one-week restriction of movement order by 12 days as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

Among the new measures unveiled on Tuesday, March 31 is the restriction of free movement of the population between provinces, as well as between Yerevan and the provinces.

The National Security Service and the Police will set up special checkpoints to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

All public transportation including buses, minibuses, the metro, are suspended from Wednesday, and only taxis and trains are allowed to operate.

But people are still allowed to leave their homes once a day for working out in the street or riding a bike․

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 571 on Wednesday, April 1. A total of 31 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

