Armenia: Third person dies from Covid-19 in a single day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its third coronavirus death in a single day, raising the country total to seven.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Thursday, April 2 evening that the 76-year-old patient had also been diagnosed with double pneumonia..

Besides, the woman had preexisting health conditions such as diabetes and arterial hypertension, Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 663 on Thursday morning. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while five have died.