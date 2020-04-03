10 more people recover from coronavirus in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Armenia has reached 43, according to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

10 more people were cleared from the virus and discharged on Thursday, April 2, Torosyan said on Facebook.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 663 on Thursday morning. A total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while seven have died.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.