Arsenal reportedly reject two Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers from Roma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have reportedly rejected two offers made by Roma for the transfer of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Express reveals.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at Roma throughout the season.

The Serie A club have had two bids, the last one of around £10 million ($12 million) rejected by the Gunners for the Armenia international.

Arsenal want around £18m ($22m) for the winger, with the Italian club keen to make the move permanent.

Former Manchester United star Mkhitaryan has told friends that he is prepared to take a pay cut to make the move happen and told Arsenal he would like to go, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee, though an extension of the loan agreement could be possible.