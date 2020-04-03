Arsenal reportedly reject two Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers from Roma

Arsenal reportedly reject two Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers from Roma
April 3, 2020 - 14:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have reportedly rejected two offers made by Roma for the transfer of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Express reveals.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at Roma throughout the season.

The Serie A club have had two bids, the last one of around £10 million ($12 million) rejected by the Gunners for the Armenia international.

Arsenal want around £18m ($22m) for the winger, with the Italian club keen to make the move permanent.

Former Manchester United star Mkhitaryan has told friends that he is prepared to take a pay cut to make the move happen and told Arsenal he would like to go, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee, though an extension of the loan agreement could be possible.

