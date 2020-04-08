Armenia reports one more death from Covid-19 complications
April 8, 2020 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One more person has died from Covid-19 complications in Armenia, while eight patients are in a critical condition, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook Wednesday, April 8.
The deceased was a 93-year old patient who also had cancer.
The number of confirmed cases grew by 28 to reach 881 on Wednesday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 27 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight.
Pashinyan said 90% of the patients have no symptoms, not even fever.
If the "positive dynamics" continues over the coming days, he added, it will mean that Armenia has overcome the peak of coronavirus, which was on March 31.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement of residents inside the country by April 12․
So far, 114 people have recovered, nine have died from the coronavirus in the country.
