Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
April 17, 2020 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A newly married couple, both health workers, are spending their honeymoon at one of Yerevan’s medical centers where patients infected with the novel coronavirus are receiving treatment.
Georgian-Armenian doctor Georgi Kantaria and his wife Tatev, a nurse, have just gotten married, but have been quarantined in Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center where they are helping asymptomatic patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Healthcare Organizer Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.
So far, 1201 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 402 people have recovered, 19 have died in the country.
