Armenia coronavirus infections reach 1473
April 22, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 72 to reach 1473 on Wednesday, April 22 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 24 more people have recovered from the disease.
14966 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 633 people have recovered, 24 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
