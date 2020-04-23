Henrikh Mkhitaryan lauds “health heroes” as pandemic rages on

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has posted a video to thank and laud the dedication and fantastic work of the “health heroes” amid the spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

“You don’t want to stand out from the society, but you do with the fantastic work you carry on every day to save people’s lives,” Henrikh said in the video which tweeted.

“Thank you, health personnel for your courage, dedication and hard work. We are all with you.”

The video also featured touching moments from the everyday life of healthcare workers who are battling the virus around the world.

There are no more than 2.6 million cases globally, over 184,000 deaths and more than 721,000 recoveries.