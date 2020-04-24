Armenia coronavirus infections closing in on 1600

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 73 to reach 1596 on Friday, April 24 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

According to fresh figures, 69 more people have recovered from the disease, while three others have died.

16551 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 728 people have recovered, 27 have died from the coronavirus in the country.