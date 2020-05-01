Armenia: 27-year-old woman dies of Covid-19; Cases reach 2148
May 1, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 82 to reach 2148 on Friday, May 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 48 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan revealed that the deceased was a 27-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.
22177 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 977 people have recovered, 33 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Italy announces record number of coronavirus recoveries The number of people who have recovered from the virus is now 75,945, a record high.
Report predicts 1.5-2 more years of pandemic misery Even in a best-case scenario, people will continue to die from the virus, pandemic experts predicted.
Samsung working on 250MP camera sensor The report follows a tip that Samsung is working on a large one-inch 150MP Nonacell sensor.
Italy falls into recession after 4.7% GDP decline Earlier on April 30, the EU reported its worst quarterly drop in economic activity on record.