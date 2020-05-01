Armenia: 27-year-old woman dies of Covid-19; Cases reach 2148

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 82 to reach 2148 on Friday, May 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 48 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan revealed that the deceased was a 27-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

22177 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 977 people have recovered, 33 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.