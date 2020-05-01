Covid-19 aid: Armenia distributes $120m among 1/3 of population

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday, May 1 that AMD 57.3 billion (more than $120 million) have so far been distributed within 13 aid package, designed to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

A total of 23,000 legal entities and 825,000 individuals – almost one third of the population – have benefited from the programs, Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

The figures do not reflect data from three other programs which are currently being implemented, he said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 2148 cases have been announced, 977 people have recovered, 33 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.