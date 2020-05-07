Leopard spotted in northern Armenian province for 1st time in 50 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - A leopard has been spotted in Armenia’s Tavush province for the first time in 50 years, the Ministry of Environment said in a Facebook post.

Tavush has thus become the fourth province in the country where at least one leopard is living.

The Caucasian leopard dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.

The animal hadn’t been seen in the area in years until its tail was caught by a remote camera in the country's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge almost seven years ago.

Shortly after the initial tail sighting, another camera trap captured a complete view of the elusive predator.