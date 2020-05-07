Leopard spotted in northern Armenian province for 1st time in 50 years
May 7, 2020 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A leopard has been spotted in Armenia’s Tavush province for the first time in 50 years, the Ministry of Environment said in a Facebook post.
Tavush has thus become the fourth province in the country where at least one leopard is living.
The Caucasian leopard dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
The animal hadn’t been seen in the area in years until its tail was caught by a remote camera in the country's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge almost seven years ago.
Shortly after the initial tail sighting, another camera trap captured a complete view of the elusive predator.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1 Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders.
Mkhitaryan says his time in London is "over" – report Arsenal are ready to do business, and have placed a £9m (€10.2 million) asking price on Mkhitaryan.
Russia coronavirus cases surpasses those in Germany, France The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160․
Coronavirus: Nine people isolated in Karabakh Eight Covid-19 infections have been announced. six of whom have recovered, health authorities said.