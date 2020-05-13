Armenia reports record 180 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
May 13, 2020 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 180 to reach 3718 on Wednesday, May 13 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 70 more people have recovered from the disease in the country., One person has died, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
34766 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.
So far, 1500 people have recovered, 48 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
