Armenia coronavirus infections reach 3860
May 14, 2020 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, May 14 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 72 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while one person has died.
One of the deceased was an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, while the other two were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes.
36016 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions. The state of emergency will most probably be extended beyond May 14.
So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
