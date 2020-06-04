Armenia PM says healthcare system is struggling

Armenia PM says healthcare system is struggling
June 4, 2020 - 10:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, June 4 that the epidemiological situation in Armenia is getting worse, with a record 697 cases registered in the past 24 hours.

The Prime Minister said medical facilities in the country are struggling and are unable to hospitalize everyone on time.

Pashinyan said six people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 days, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

According to him, 75% of the country's coronavirus patients show no symptoms, and only 10% of those develop symptoms later on.

The PM said as many as 20,000-30,000 people could have contracted the virus unbeknownst to them, spreading the virus among people they spend time with.

In the past several days, Pashinyan has been sharing pictures of social media users, which showed people violating the public order and breaking safety rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister said live on Facebook Wednesday that he has spent hours looking through photo and video materials sent by his followers, depicting people forming disorderly queues and crowding small spaces in various cities across the country.

He described the situations as “a catastrophe”, adding that he has had “a serious conversation” with the Police chief and the Director of the National Security Service over “the misrepresentation of the scale of the quarantine situation in the country.”

